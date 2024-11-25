Young and Atlanta take on the Mavericks in non-conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Dallas face off in non-conference action.

The Hawks are 4-4 on their home court. Atlanta is fourth in the NBA with 29.1 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 11.7.

The Mavericks have gone 3-5 away from home. Dallas is ninth in the league scoring 116.2 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

The Hawks are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 16.7 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 assists for the Hawks.

Daniel Gafford is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.