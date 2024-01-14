Young and Atlanta take on San Antonio in non-conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

The Hawks are 6-11 on their home court. Atlanta is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are 4-15 on the road. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 121.7 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.7%.

The Hawks' 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Spurs give up. The Hawks average 112.6 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Hawks give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 137-135 on Dec. 1, with Young scoring 45 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.9% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hawks. Young is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Victor Wembanyama is scoring 19.4 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 18.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 118.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.6 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 118.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: day to day (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), Sidy Cissoko: out (ankle), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

