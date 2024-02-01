Young and Atlanta take on Phoenix in non-conference play

The Hawks have gone 10-13 in home games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.8 rebounds. Clint Capela paces the Hawks with 10.5 boards.

The Suns have gone 14-9 away from home. Phoenix is 12-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Suns allow to opponents. The Hawks average 116.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 123.3 the Hawks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Devin Booker is averaging 28.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (back), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.