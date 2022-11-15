ajc logo
Young and Atlanta host Tatum and the Celtics

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Trae Young and Jayson Tatum face off in a matchup of two of the league's best scorers when Atlanta and Boston take the court

Boston Celtics (11-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Jayson Tatum meet when Atlanta hosts Boston. Young is 10th in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 31.9 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.4.

The Celtics are 8-3 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.9 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Marcus Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 31.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

