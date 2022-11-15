Young and Atlanta host Tatum and the Celtics

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.9 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Marcus Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 31.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.