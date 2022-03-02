Young and Atlanta host DeRozan and the Bulls

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won 112-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. DeRozan led the Bulls with 37 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is shooting 51.6% and averaging 28.2 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: day to day (foot), Lou Williams: out (hip).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

