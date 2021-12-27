Young and Atlanta host DeRozan and the Bulls

The Bulls are 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 23.3 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is shooting 49.8% and averaging 26.7 points for the Bulls. Ball is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (health and safety protocols), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Wes Iwundu: out (health and safety protocols), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Kevin Huerter: out (health protocols), Sharife Cooper: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.