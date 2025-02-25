Yoav Berman scores 22 to propel Queens University to 72-57 victory over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Yoav Berman had 22 points to lead Queens University to a 72-57 victory over West Georgia on Monday night.

Berman shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Royals (18-12, 11-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Ashby hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the way for the Wolves (5-25, 3-14) with a career-high 30 points and seven rebounds.