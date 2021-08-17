ajc logo
X

Ynoa scheduled to start for Braves at Marlins

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Braves will start Huascar Ynoa on Tuesday and the Marlins are expected to counter with Sandy Alcantara

Atlanta Braves (63-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-68, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +111, Braves -130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-28 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .331.

The Braves are 32-27 on the road. Atlanta has hit 174 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 27, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Touki Toussaint secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Braxton Garrett took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Duvall leads the Braves with 27 home runs and is slugging .480.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
5
Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves' surge past Marlins for 12-2 win
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top