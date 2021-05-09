ajc logo
X

Ynoa expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will send Huascar Ynoa to the mound Sunday and the Phillies plan to give Aaron Nola the start

Philadelphia Phillies (18-16, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-17, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-1, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (3-1, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -102, Phillies -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are 9-9 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .412, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .652 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Phillies are 8-9 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 38 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with eight, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Webb notched his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Enyel De Los Santos took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 29 hits and has seven RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 30 hits and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (finger), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top