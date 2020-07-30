X

Yarbrough scheduled to start for Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Georgia News | 49 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2, first in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3, third in the AL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Rays finished 48-33 in road games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.