Yarbrough scheduled to start for Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Tampa Bay Rays (4-2, first in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3, third in the AL East)
Atlanta; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Rays finished 48-33 in road games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.