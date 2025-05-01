Yankees put OF/DH Stanton on 60-day injured list, claim OF Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees transferred outfielder and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Thursday while claiming outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.
Stanton is rehabbing from torn tendons in both of his elbows and hopes to be back sometime in June. He began doing some on-field hitting about a week ago with the Yankees, who open a series against the Rays on Friday night in New York.
The 28-year-old De La Cruz, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was hitting .191 for the Braves this season. He was sent to their Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett on April 17, where he hit .200 over 11 games.
De La Cruz's best season came in 2023 with Miami, when he hit .257 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs in 153 games.
___
