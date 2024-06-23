Georgia News

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton leave game with left hamstring tightness

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs to second base for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs to second base for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton left Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves because of left hamstring tightness.

Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double. Stanton scored to give New York a 4-1 lead.

Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton leading off the sixth.

New York said the 34-year-old Stanton will have imaging on Sunday.

Stanton played in 69 of the Yankees’ first 79 games this season — none in the field — and is hitting .246 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs. He is in the midst of his healthiest season with the Yankees since he played in 158 games in 2018, his first after he was acquired from Miami.

Stanton arrived in spring training slimmer after missing 266 games the previous five seasons due to a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and a strained left hamstring (2023).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

