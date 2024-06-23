Yankees and Braves meet to decide series winner

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -112, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 24-13 record at home and a 52-27 record overall. The Yankees are second in the majors with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Atlanta is 18-19 on the road and 42-32 overall. The Braves are 24-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 28 home runs while slugging .692. Giancarlo Stanton is 14-for-37 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 37 extra base hits (16 doubles and 21 home runs). Austin Riley is 14-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.