Georgia News
Yamamoto allows only 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings and Betts homers as Dodgers hold off Braves 2-1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed only one hit through six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts hit a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 for their sixth consecutive win
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed only one hit through six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts hit a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive win.

Austin Riley doubled with two outs in the sixth inning for Atlanta's first hit off Yamamoto (4-2). The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.90, the best mark in the major leagues. He left the game with a 2-0 lead.

Matt Olson led off the seventh with a homer off Dodgers right-hander Kirby Yates. Right-hander Evan Phillips walked Olson with two outs in the ninth before ending the game on Sean Murphy's grounder to the mound for his first save.

There was a rain delay of 1 hour, 13 minutes in the ninth.

Yamamoto walked Marcell Ozuna on 11 pitches in the first inning and walked Ozuna again in the fourth for Atlanta's only baserunners before Riley's double.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead against right-hander Grant Holmes (2-2) on Will Smith’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field in the fourth inning. The fly ball drove in Betts, who reached on an infield hit off the back of Holmes upper left leg.

Holmes set a career high with nine strikeouts while allowing two runs on four hits in six-plus innings.

Betts’ fifth homer in the sixth extended the Dodgers’ lead to 2-0.

Key moment

Yamamoto snagged a 106 mph line drive hit by Sean Murphy to open the second inning that was Atlanta’s biggest threat for a hit before Riley’s double to center field.

Key stat

Through seven starts, Yamamoto has allowed four earned runs on 24 hits and 13 walks in 40 innings. He has given up five or fewer hits in each game.

Up next

The series continues with Saturday night's matchup of young right-handers, Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 2.87 ERA) and Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.55) of Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) celebrates his solo homer against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) makes a catch off the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts after cathing a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy in the X inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Grounds crew work during a rain delay in the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Grounds crew work during a rain delay in the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) loses the bat after stiking out in the second inning of a baseball gamem against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates his solo homer with Ozzie Albies (1) in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kirby Yates (38) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) makes the catch against Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen in the nineth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) makes the play against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Umpire Will Little speaks on the phone during a rain delay in the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

