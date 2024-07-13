Xander Bogaerts returns to the Padres' lineup after being sidelined by a broken shoulder

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was activated from the disabled list on Friday in time to start and bat fifth in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts had been sidelined with a broken left shoulder. He was hurt when he landed awkwardly on a diving attempt at Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI infield single in Atlanta on May 20.

He is batting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.