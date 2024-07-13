Georgia News

Xander Bogaerts returns to the Padres' lineup after being sidelined by a broken shoulder

Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the disabled list in time to start and bat fifth in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves
37 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was activated from the disabled list on Friday in time to start and bat fifth in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Bogaerts had been sidelined with a broken left shoulder. He was hurt when he landed awkwardly on a diving attempt at Ronald Acuña Jr.’s RBI infield single in Atlanta on May 20.

He is batting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

To make room on the active roster, catcher Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres also recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds from El Paso and placed left-hander Wandy Peralta on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a left adductor strain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin weeps in court as judge announces involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed...
30m ago

Credit: AP

Judge tosses Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, paving way for payout in Georgia suit

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’: Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Police release details on reckless-driving arrest of Georgia football’s Bo Hughley
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia state tax collections finish more than $2 billion ahead of projections, buoying...
37m ago
Former Georgia insurance commissioner sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to health...
1h ago
Hawks sign wing Vit Krejci to 4-year deal after showing promise on 2-way contract
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Marcie LaCerte

How the YSL gang trial impacts Atlanta’s music scene
‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola has opened a hotel in Georgia
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend