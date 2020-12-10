Wyoming won't join states backing Texas election lawsuit

Thirty-two seated and newly elected Wyoming state legislators on Wednesday signed a letter asking Gordon to join the lawsuit seeking to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Wyoming's GOP-dominated Legislature has a total of 60 state representatives and 30 state senators.

Gordon responded to the letter by asking Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look into the case filed in Texas, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, demanded in the lawsuit that the 62 Electoral College votes in the four states be invalidated. That would be enough to swing the election to Trump.

Seventeen Republican-led states have asked the high court to hear the Texas case.

Trump has repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in the four states. Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.

Republican state Sen. Bo Biteman of Ranchester authored the letter to Gordon, arguing that the states “compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election.”

The letter was signed by 11 senators, two newly elected senators, 12 representatives and seven newly elected representatives in Wyoming.

Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join the case. The U.S. Supreme Court asked for responses by Thursday.