ajc logo
X

WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board

Georgia News
1 hour ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Justice was elected at the board's annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta. He will lead the group's 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.

Justice succeeds Delaware Gov. John Carney, who served as chairman the past two years.

“We’re grateful for Governor Justice’s leadership and commitment to working together to improve education and opportunity for the people of West Virginia and across the 16 states in the SREB region,” SREB President Stephen L. Pruitt said in a statement.

Editors' Picks
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case14h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
17h ago
LEADING OFF: Scherzer makes rehab start, Ohtani vs Chisox
1h ago
South Korea approves first homemade COVID-19 vaccine
1h ago
South Korea approves first homemade COVID-19 vaccine
1h ago
Verdict looms in trial over 2015 Paris extremist attacks
26m ago
The Latest
Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet in game 2 of series
2h ago
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
4h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top