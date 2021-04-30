Wu-Tang Clan imposter gets prison for cheating hotels, limos

Walker Washington of Augusta was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release.

U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Washington, 53, to pay about $300,000 to 19 businesses defrauded in the scheme, according to the release. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is completed. There is no parole in the federal system.