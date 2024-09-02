Wrong-way crash on Georgia highway kills 3, injures 3 others

CLAXTON, Ga. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on a coastal Georgia highway killed three people and injured three others.
State troopers said that a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in a northbound lane of U.S. 301 north of Claxton on Saturday afternoon when it hit a Ford van head-on, local news outlets reported. The highway has four lanes but isn't divided by a median or barrier in the area where the crash happened.
Three of the four people in the Nissan SUV died from the crash before they could be taken to hospitals, while the fourth was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Statesboro, Georgia. The driver and passenger of the van were taken by helicopters to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia with serious injuries.
Evans County Fire and Rescue officials said the people in the Nissan were trapped and had to be pried out using rescue tools.
None of the victims have been identified. Trooper Sgt. First Class David Laff told the Statesboro Herald that authorities were working to identify those in the wreck and their relatives.