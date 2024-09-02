Wrong-way crash on Georgia highway kills 3, injures 3 others

CLAXTON, Ga. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on a coastal Georgia highway killed three people and injured three others.

State troopers said that a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in a northbound lane of U.S. 301 north of Claxton on Saturday afternoon when it hit a Ford van head-on, local news outlets reported. The highway has four lanes but isn't divided by a median or barrier in the area where the crash happened.

Three of the four people in the Nissan SUV died from the crash before they could be taken to hospitals, while the fourth was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Statesboro, Georgia. The driver and passenger of the van were taken by helicopters to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia with serious injuries.