Georgia News

Wrong-way crash on Georgia highway kills 3, injures 3 others

A wrong-way crash on a coastal Georgia highway has killed three people and injured three others
54 minutes ago

CLAXTON, Ga. (AP) — A wrong-way crash on a coastal Georgia highway killed three people and injured three others.

State troopers said that a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound in a northbound lane of U.S. 301 north of Claxton on Saturday afternoon when it hit a Ford van head-on, local news outlets reported. The highway has four lanes but isn't divided by a median or barrier in the area where the crash happened.

Three of the four people in the Nissan SUV died from the crash before they could be taken to hospitals, while the fourth was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Statesboro, Georgia. The driver and passenger of the van were taken by helicopters to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia with serious injuries.

Evans County Fire and Rescue officials said the people in the Nissan were trapped and had to be pried out using rescue tools.

None of the victims have been identified. Trooper Sgt. First Class David Laff told the Statesboro Herald that authorities were working to identify those in the wreck and their relatives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed Photo: Mitchell Moore

Ramp reopens after truck cleared from I-285 East to I-75 North
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying 'potentially explosive' military...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

San Diego police officer killed and another critically injured in crash with fleeing car
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia gets through season opener without any major injury issues
Investigators say crime lab improvements aided arrest of Alabama man in 24-year-old...
NASCAR Playoffs: Don't look for surprises in the postseason as power programs dominate...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?