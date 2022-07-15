Wright ties majors wins lead as Braves defeat Nationals, 5-4

Kenley Jansen gave up Franco's one-out solo homer in the ninth but struck out Bell with the tying run on second to escape for his 21st save in 25 chances.

Atlanta immediately jumped on Washington starter Aníbal Sánchez, who was making his first appearance since 2020. After Sánchez yielded a walk to start the game, Swanson hit a two-run homer to left.

Sánchez (0-1), activated from the injured list earlier in the day after missing Washington’s first 90 games with a cervical nerve impingement, struggled with command but got through the next three innings unscathed before Harris’ two-run homer in the fifth put Atlanta up 4-2.

Olson homered off reliever Andres Machado in the sixth.

Sanchez gave up four runs in five innings and struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle, on the injured list since April 20, will visit a doctor after experiencing elbow soreness. … RHPs Reed Garrett (biceps inflammation) and Will Harris (pectoral surgery) will throw bullpen sessions and could soon begin rehabilitation assignments. … RHP Victor Arano (left knee inflammation) struck out two in a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. … RHP Stephen Strasburg (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

CLIP ON

RHP Tyler Clippard pitched two scoreless innings in his first appearance for the Nationals since 2014. The two-time All-Star, who has pitched for nine teams since leaving Washington, was greeted warmly when he entered in the eighth and extended his Nationals record of games pitched to 415.

TOUGH CHOICE

Washington optioned RHP Mason Thompson to Rochester to make room for Sánchez on the roster. Thompson has not allowed a run in seven appearances, and yielded one hit in five innings since returning from the injured list July 1.

“He wanted to send him out, get him built up, get him to throw back-to-back days, and he really hasn’t done that here,” manager Dave Martinez said. “It gives us a little time to get him stretched out.”

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (7-5, 4.98 ERA) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Washington on Sunday.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-11, 5.70) is 0-5 with a 9.12 ERA in five starts against Atlanta since the start of the 2021 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Spectators react as Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario prepares to catch a fly ball that was hit by Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Spectators react as Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario prepares to catch a fly ball that was hit by Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. greets teammate Dansby Swanson at home plate after rounding the bases on Swanson's home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. greets teammate Dansby Swanson at home plate after rounding the bases on Swanson's home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky