Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech beats No. 16 Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech shot 62% (16 of 26) from the field in the second half. The game was tied at 24 at the break.

Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points for the Hokies.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The veteran Yellow Jackets are pushing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Yellow Jackets’ fourth win over a ranked team this season. With plenty of experience and talented guard play, they are a team to watch in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played for the first time since Feb. 6 after their season was paused because of COVID-19 protocols. They looked a little rusty, struggling against Georgia Tech’s 1-3-1 zone, missing open shots and turning the ball over 16 times. The Hokies are still in a good spot for an NCAA Tournament berth, but will need to play better down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Host Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: Host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Georgia Tech's Khalid Moore (12) shoots over Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright (5) and Khalid Moore (12) celebrate a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry