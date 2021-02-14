Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pitt 71-65

Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.

Ithiel Horton paced Pitt (9-7, 5-6) with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half. His 3-pointer with 25 seconds left pulled Pitt to 69-65. Au'Diese Toney poured in 13 of his 15 points in the second half, while Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson scored 13 each.