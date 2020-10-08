Wright scheduled to start for Atlanta against Miami

BOTTOM LINE: Sixto Sanchez and Miami will host Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East teams. Miami has a team batting average of .189 this postseason, Brian Anderson has lead them with an average of .267

The Braves are 24-16 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .279 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud leads them with an OBP of .471, including three extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .632.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 25 runsBraves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.