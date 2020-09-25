Wright scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Boston

The Braves are 18-9 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .488, good for first in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .628 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 11-15 away from home. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for third in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the lineup with a mark of .378.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is batting .323.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 39 RBIs and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.