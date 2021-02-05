Wright, Ga. Tech host ND

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Prentiss Hubb has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Fighting Irish are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame as a collective unit has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

___

___

