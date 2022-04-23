ajc logo
X

Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright capped a dominant, career-high 11-strikeout night with a huge confidence boost from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.

Wright had retired 11 consecutive batters on Friday night before hitting the Marlins' Garrett Cooper with a one-out fastball in the sixth. A single from Jorge Soler and a two-out walk to Jesús Sánchez loaded the bases.

Snitker headed to the mound, a move he rarely makes without changing pitchers, and Wright said he “thought for sure I was done.” Wright told the manager he felt strong, Snitker nodded in agreement and returned to the dugout.

“That was the answer I was hoping for,” Snitker said.

Snitker’s faith was rewarded. Avisaíl García ended the inning on a grounder to the mound. Wright was greeted in the dugout by high-fives from his teammates and a slap on his back from Snitker.

The Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 thanks to Wright (2-0), who allowed only four hits in six innings, and a double by Matt Olson in the seventh that scored two.

“Those are such good moments for pitchers, young pitchers especially,” Snitker said. “That could be a huge stepping stone for that kid.”

Wright set a career high in strikeouts for the second straight start, topping nine in five innings at San Diego on April 15. The 26-year-old has a 1.06 ERA after three starts.

“This is how I envisioned every season starting,” said Wright, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 summer draft. Instead, he had struggled in too-brief visits to the majors the last four seasons before spending almost all of the 2021 season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Wright joined the Braves for the postseason and allowed only one run in 5 2/3 innings in two World Series appearances. He then won a rotation spot this spring.

The Braves were up 1-0 before Olson’s double down the right field line off Richard Bleier drove in Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario. Rosario reached as a pinch-hitter on Brian Anderson’s fielding error.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

Miami's Trevor Rogers (0-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings. The left-hander regrouped after lasting only 1 2/3 innings in his last outing, a 10-2 loss to Philadelphia on April 16 in which he allowed seven runs.

Rogers threw 33 pitches in the first inning and allowed an unearned run following his errant pickoff throw to second base. The ball skipped into center field, allowing Olson to advance to third.

Olson scored when Marcell Ozuna beat out a fielder’s choice grounder. Miami unsuccessfully challenged the close play at first base.

HERO’S WELCOME

The MVP of Atlanta’s World Series win over the Houston Astros last season, Soler lifted his helmet in appreciation of a first-inning ovation from fans in his return to Atlanta, then singled up the middle for his first of two hits.

Soler will be presented his World Series ring before Saturday night’s game.

STRIKEOUT STORY

Wright kept Miami hitters off balance by mixing his pitches. Jazz Chisholm fanned on a 96 mph fastball to lead off the game then struck out — again swinging — on curveballs in the third and sixth innings.

Wright struck out the side in the first and fourth innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dylan Floro (right rotator cuff tendinitis) will begin his rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Saturday. Manager Don Mattingly said the training staff believes Floro has moved past his injury and is “getting close.” ... RHP Edward Cabrera (biceps) threw 40 pitches in three innings at Jupiter on Thursday.

Braves: With OF Eddie Rosario hitting .081 (3 for 37) and without a hit in seven at-bats against left-handers, Travis Demeritte was given the start in right field against the left-handed Rogers. Snitker said he doesn’t expect to hold out Rosario against all left-handers. “When he gets it going, he’s going to hit lefties,” Snitker said. ... OF Adam Duvall did not start while attending to a family illness.

UP NEXT

Miami’s Eliser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22) will face Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48) in a matchup of right-handers as the three-game series continues on Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, second from left, meets with manager Brian Snitker, second from right, during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, second from left, meets with manager Brian Snitker, second from right, during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, second from left, meets with manager Brian Snitker, second from right, during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his two-run double off Miami Marlins' Richard Bleier during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his two-run double off Miami Marlins' Richard Bleier during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his two-run double off Miami Marlins' Richard Bleier during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, left, meets with catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, left, meets with catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright, left, meets with catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, right, throws to first base to complete a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Backing up the play is Jazz Chisholm Jr., left. Orlando Arcia was out at second, and Guillermo Heredia at first. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, right, throws to first base to complete a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Backing up the play is Jazz Chisholm Jr., left. Orlando Arcia was out at second, and Guillermo Heredia at first. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, right, throws to first base to complete a double play against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Backing up the play is Jazz Chisholm Jr., left. Orlando Arcia was out at second, and Guillermo Heredia at first. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek works against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek works against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek works against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves outfielders Orlando Arcia, Eddie Rosario (8) and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game with team mascot Blooper, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves outfielders Orlando Arcia, Eddie Rosario (8) and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game with team mascot Blooper, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves outfielders Orlando Arcia, Eddie Rosario (8) and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game with team mascot Blooper, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, left, and Matt Olson celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, left, and Matt Olson celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, left, and Matt Olson celebrate the team's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy6h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
9h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
8h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
5m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
5m ago
‘Star Wars’ aircraft inspires kids, raises money for Ukraine
8m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
7h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top