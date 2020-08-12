X

Wright expected to start for Atlanta at New York

Georgia News | 56 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (11-8, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (11-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Yankees went 57-24 on their home field in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. New York leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.