Wright expected to start for Atlanta against Philadelphia

The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 311 total doubles last season.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

