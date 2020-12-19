Wright, Devoe lead Georgia Tech to 74-64 win over FAMU

Bubba Parham hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Jose Alvarado scored 11 for Georgia Tech.

Alvarado and Devoe each hit a 3-pointer and Wright had two dunks in a 14-2 run to open the game and Georgia Tech (3-3) never trailed. Parham and Devoe hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half and give the Yellow Jackets their biggest lead of the game at 41-24. FAMU trimmed its deficit to five points on four occasions from there, the last when Jai Clark hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 to go. Khalid Moore answered with a 3 that sparked an 8-3 spurt, capped by a dunk by Wright that made it 72-62 with 33 seconds left.