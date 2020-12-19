X

Wright, Devoe lead Georgia Tech to 74-64 win over FAMU

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) dunks against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) dunks against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 24 points, Michael Devoe had 15 points and tied his career high with eight assists and Georgia Tech beat Florida A&M 74-64 on Friday night.

Bubba Parham hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Jose Alvarado scored 11 for Georgia Tech.

Alvarado and Devoe each hit a 3-pointer and Wright had two dunks in a 14-2 run to open the game and Georgia Tech (3-3) never trailed. Parham and Devoe hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half and give the Yellow Jackets their biggest lead of the game at 41-24. FAMU trimmed its deficit to five points on four occasions from there, the last when Jai Clark hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 to go. Khalid Moore answered with a 3 that sparked an 8-3 spurt, capped by a dunk by Wright that made it 72-62 with 33 seconds left.

M.J. Randolph led Florida A&M (1-5) with 17 points. Jalen Speer added 12 points and Evins Desir scored 10.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 all-time against FAMU. They won the previous eight matchups by at least 25 points and by an average of 40.6.

Georgia Tech outrebounded the Rattlers 38-28, including 12-6 on the offensive glass, and outscored FAMU 22-6 in second-chance points.

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) looks to pass the ball against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) looks to pass the ball against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) dribbles past Florida A&M guard Kamron Reaves (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) dribbles past Florida A&M guard Kamron Reaves (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech forward Saba Gigiberia (2) fowls Florida A&M center Evins Desir (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech forward Saba Gigiberia (2) fowls Florida A&M center Evins Desir (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) sinks a three-point basket against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) sinks a three-point basket against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) dribbles downcourt against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) dribbles downcourt against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Florida A&M guard Jamir Williams (13) passes the ball against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Florida A&M guard Jamir Williams (13) passes the ball against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, center, instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, center, instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (3) misses a rebound against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (3) misses a rebound against Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Atlanta, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

