World Series champion Braves set roster for title defense

The Braves have 15 pitchers on their expanded 28-man roster and will likely use six starters in the first month of the season. After the top three of Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa and Kyle Wright claimed the next two spots in the rotation.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson and hard-throwing righty Spencer Strider will be considered for the sixth spot, depending on the matchup.

Strider is one of the team's most intriguing prospects. He started last season at Single-A but progressed quickly through the minors to earn a call-up by the Braves in October.

Caption Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, left, greets catcher William Contreras prior to the start of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at CoolToday Park Monday March 28, 2022, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder gets a fist pump from catcher William Contreras in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in North Port, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)