World Series 2023: Rangers rally in Game 1, lead D-backs 1-0 after Adolis García's walkoff homer

History could be made in Game 2.

The Rangers took the opener 6-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks after Corey Seager hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and García followed with his winner in the 11th.

It was García's record 22nd RBI this postseason, passing David Freese's total from the 2011 postseason. He has homered in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history, and he could match Daniel Murphy's record from 2015 on Saturday night.

“He's been our guy all postseason,” Seager said.

Arizona's Ketel Marte has a shot at an impressive offensive mark of his own. He's hit safely in 17 straight postseason games, matching the New York Yankees' Hank Bauer (1956-58 World Series), the Yankees' Derek Jeter (1998-99) and Boston's Manny Ramirez (2003-04).

The Diamondbacks had four stolen bases, and their 20 this postseason are the most by any team since the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays set the record with 24.

Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery is set to start Game 2 against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly.

BETTING FAVORITES

After taking Game 1, the Rangers are favorites to win the World Series at -310 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NATE'S NOT SO BIG GAME

For the first time this October, Big Game Nate didn't deliver

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings in Game 1 after allowing seven over 26 innings in his first four starts.

It was the first World Series appearance for Eovaldi since he was with Boston in 2018 and pitched the final six innings of a 3-2, 18-inning loss in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That made him an October hero, but this was his first actual start in the Fall Classic.

PLAYOFF FORMAT CRITICISM

After watching Atlanta, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Dodgers lose in the Division Series following 100-win seasons, Major League Baseball will examine its postseason format but isn’t rushing to make changes.

MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 12 for the 2022 season as part of a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association. Arizona and Texas advanced to the third all-wild card World Series, and the Diamondbacks with 84 wins could have the second-fewest for a champion over a non-shortened season.

"It will at least motivate a conversation about whether we have it right," Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said before the World Series opener. "I'm sure that conversation will take place (after) the postseason. Enough has been written and said that we have to think about it and talk about it. But again, my own view is that the format served us pretty well."

PRESIDENTIAL FIRST PITCH

Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván "Pudge" Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound.

Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making that toss from the rubber without a bounce.

Before this first pitch, Bush reminisced with former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, now a TV analyst, about Jeter telling him he had to throw from the mound and couldn’t bounce the pitch in 2001, or else he would get booed.

“Well, this is Texas,” Jeter said Friday in a brief interview from the tunnel behind the Texas dugout on the first-base side. “You bounce it, they won’t boo you.”

“No, no,” Bush replied. “It doesn’t matter now.”

IMPRESSIVE COMPANY

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is trying for his fourth World Series title after winning with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Four championships would tie Walter Alston and Joe Torre for fourth-most behind Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel (seven each) and Connie Mack (five).

Bochy is tied at three with John McGraw, Miler Huggins, Sparky Anderson and Tony La Russa.

Every other manager with three or more is in the Hall of Fame.

HOW TO WATCH

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Deportes, with first pitch for all games set at 8:03 p.m. ET.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas, 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30 at Arizona, 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Arizona, 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Arizona, 8:03 p.m. ET(asterisk)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3 at Texas, 8:03 p.m. ET(asterisk)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4 at Texas, 8:03 p.m. ET(asterisk)

(asterisk)If necessary

