Work to begin on new I-16 bridge at Georgia crash site

The bridge was demolished in less than 48 hours after the crash knocked the overpass from its support beams. A dump truck malfunctioned, causing the bed to rise into the dump position while the truck was traveling. The truck slammed into the bridge, dislodging it by as much as 6 feet (1.83 meters).

Officials decided to destroy the badly damaged overpass and replace it later. The remains of the overpass structure were hauled away after it was demolished.

The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, was later cited for having an expired driver's license.