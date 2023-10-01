Wooten, Harper propel Mercer to 38-3 romp over VMI

Al Wooten II scored on a 76-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Devron Harper returned the first punt of the second half 73 yards for a score and Mercer cruised to a 38-3 victory over VMI
Georgia News
29 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Al Wooten II scored on a 76-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Devron Harper returned the first punt of the second half 73 yards for a score and Mercer cruised to a 38-3 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Wooten finished with 164 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, adding a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Mercer (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference).

Mercer's defense forced two turnovers in the second quarter and the Bears turned them into touchdowns for a 21-0 lead. Lance Wise intercepted a Collin Ironside pass, leading to Tyrell Coard's 8-yard touchdown run seven plays later. On VMI's ensuing possession, Richie Coffey forced and recovered a fumble by receiver Isaiah Lemmond at the Keydets' 36-yard line and three plays later Peevy connected with Harper for a 33-yard touchdown with 2:38 left in the period.

The lone score for VMI (2-3, 1-1) was Caden Beck's 46-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Reice Griffith kicked a 23-yard field goal for Mercer in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Peevy completed 11 of 17 passes for 103 yards for the Bears, who finished with 298 yards rushing.

Ironside totaled 172 yards on 19-of-33 passing for the Keydets, who managed just 42 yards on 23 rushes.

