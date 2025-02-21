Georgia News
Georgia News

Wooley puts up 21 in Kennesaw State's 83-73 victory against UTEP

Led by Adrian Wooley's 21 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the UTEP Miners 83-73 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley's 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat UTEP 83-73 on Thursday night.

Wooley had five rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Braedan Lue added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Frankquon Sherman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Ahamad Bynum led the way for the Miners (17-9, 7-6) with 24 points. David Terrell Jr. added 16 points, four assists and two steals for UTEP. Corey Camper Jr. also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Simeon Cottle led Kennesaw State in scoring again. AJC file photo by Jason Getz.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State is edged by Sam Houston

Simeon Cottle scores 19 as Kennesaw State defeats Louisiana Tech

No. 2 Milton, on unlikely path, marches past Riverwood; No. 1 Woodward Academy next

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Trae Young criticizes 'one-sided' calls, says some referees 'take things personal'

12m ago

Flau'Jae Johnson scores 21 as No. 7 LSU cruises past struggling Georgia 79-63

23m ago

Fagbemi scores 19 as Central Arkansas knocks off West Georgia 82-71

1h ago

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.