Wooley puts up 21 in Kennesaw State's 83-73 victory against UTEP

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley's 21 points helped Kennesaw State defeat UTEP 83-73 on Thursday night.
Wooley had five rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Braedan Lue added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Frankquon Sherman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Ahamad Bynum led the way for the Miners (17-9, 7-6) with 24 points. David Terrell Jr. added 16 points, four assists and two steals for UTEP. Corey Camper Jr. also recorded 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.