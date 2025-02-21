Wooley and Kennesaw State host New Mexico State

The Owls are 12-2 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 77.7 points and is shooting 43.0%.

The Aggies are 7-6 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooley is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.