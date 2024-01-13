Woolbright scores 14, Western Carolina takes down Mercer 64-52

Led by Vonterius Woolbright's 14 points, the Western Carolina Catamounts defeated the Mercer Bears 64-52
By The Associated Press
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright's 14 points helped Western Carolina defeat Mercer 64-52 on Saturday.

Woolbright had 15 rebounds for the Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 Southern Conference). Russell Jones scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tre Jackson was 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 10 points. The Catamounts extended their winning streak to nine games.

David Thomas led the way for the Bears (8-9, 1-3) with 12 points and four assists. Jalyn McCreary added 11 points for Mercer. In addition, Jah Quinones had eight points and four assists.

Western Carolina took the lead with 4:14 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 29-25 at halftime, with Woolbright racking up nine points. Western Carolina pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Mercer by eight points in the final half, as Jackson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

