Woolbright scores 14, Western Carolina takes down Mercer 64-52

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright's 14 points helped Western Carolina defeat Mercer 64-52 on Saturday.

Woolbright had 15 rebounds for the Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 Southern Conference). Russell Jones scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tre Jackson was 3-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 10 points. The Catamounts extended their winning streak to nine games.

David Thomas led the way for the Bears (8-9, 1-3) with 12 points and four assists. Jalyn McCreary added 11 points for Mercer. In addition, Jah Quinones had eight points and four assists.