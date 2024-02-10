Georgia News

Woolbright has triple double to help Western Carolina take down Mercer 79-46

Led by Vonterius Woolbright with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, the Western Carolina Catamounts defeated the Mercer Bears 79-46 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Western Carolina beat Mercer 79-46 on Saturday.

Woolbright recorded his third triple-double of the season for the Catamounts (18-7, 7-5 Southern Conference). Tre Jackson also scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Kamar Robertson shot 7 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bears (11-14, 4-8) were led in scoring by David Thomas, who finished with 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

