Wood drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Nationals end 7-game skid with 5-4 comeback win over Braves

James Wood’s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 and end their seven-game losing streak
Washington Nationals' José Tena (8) gets a base hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Washington Nationals' José Tena (8) gets a base hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — James Wood's eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday night and end their seven-game losing streak.

Atlanta led 4-1 after Bryce Elder allowed five hits and one run in six innings. The Braves were let down by their bullpen as Aaron Bummer allowed two unearned runs in the seventh before Enyel De Los Santos (1-2) lost the lead in the eighth.

Amed Rosario's single drove in C.J. Abrams to tie the game. Wood added the double to right field off De Los Santos to drive in pinch-runner Nasim Nuñez with the go-ahead run.

Marcell Ozuna doubled in two runs on his bobblehead night for Atlanta.

Washington left-hander Mitchell Parker allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Parker left the game after being hit on his left thigh by Austin Riley's line drive.

Kyle Finnegan gave up a leadoff single by Drake Baldwin in the ninth before recording three straight outs for his 13th save.

Key moment

An apparent home run by Atlanta’s Michael Harris II to right field was ruled a triple following a review which concluded the drive hit the top of the right field wall. Harris scored on Stuart Fairchild’s double.

Key stat

Three Washington runners were thrown out on the bases. In the first, C.J. Abrams led off with a single and was thrown out trying to score from second base on the relay throw from first baseman Matt Olson to catcher Sean Murphy. Abrams hesitated while rounding third and was easily thrown out at the plate. Josh Bell was thrown out at second base in the fourth while trying to extend a single.

Up next

The four-game series ends Thursday as Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76) will face Washington RHP Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.86).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews (3) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild (17) doubles in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen (2) reaches to tag Washington Nationals' Josh Bell (19) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

