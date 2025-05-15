Wood drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Nationals end 7-game skid with 5-4 comeback win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — James Wood's eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday night and end their seven-game losing streak.

Atlanta led 4-1 after Bryce Elder allowed five hits and one run in six innings. The Braves were let down by their bullpen as Aaron Bummer allowed two unearned runs in the seventh before Enyel De Los Santos (1-2) lost the lead in the eighth.

Amed Rosario's single drove in C.J. Abrams to tie the game. Wood added the double to right field off De Los Santos to drive in pinch-runner Nasim Nuñez with the go-ahead run.