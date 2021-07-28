ajc logo
Woman walking her dog in Atlanta park stabbed to death

Georgia News
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta police say a woman who was walking her dog in one of the city's most popular parks has been stabbed to death

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks has been stabbed to death, authorities said.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found inside Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police say her dog was also killed.

Authorities are searching for a suspect.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Police were working to retrace the victim's steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

