Woman stabbed to death in Atlanta's Piedmont Park

1 hour ago
Atlanta police say a woman has been stabbed to death in one of the city's most popular parks

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman has been stabbed to death in one of Atlanta's most popular parks, authorities said.

The woman — who appears to be in her early 40s — was found inside Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, WSB-TV reported.

Police were searching for a suspect.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Officers were doing a canvas of the park and waiting for daylight to see if there is more evidence that would help them solve the crime, Hampton said early Wednesday. Police were also working to retrace the victim’s steps and determine why she was in the park.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

