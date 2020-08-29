Woman sentenced to prison in tax refund, student loan scams

U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced 35-year-old April Thornton of Lake Alfred, Florida, on Thursday in Albany, Georgia. Thornton pleaded guilty in October to possession of more than 15 unauthorized names and Social Security numbers.

Thornton was indicted in 2018 on 22 counts of identity theft charges after a sheriff's deputy in south Georgia pulled her over and found a range of personal identity information including debit cards, Social Security numbers, financial information and medical information.