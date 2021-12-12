ajc logo
Woman killed when home explodes in northwest Georgia

11 hours ago
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Georgia are investigating an explosion that killed a woman when it blew a the house off its foundation and left debris hanging from trees.

Firefighters heard the loud blast Saturday morning near Cedartown in rural Polk County along the Georgia-Alabama state line, news outlets reported

"It was nothing like I've ever seen before, very devastating," Landon Hendrix of the Polk County Fire Department told WSB-TV. "I hate it for the family. For the loss.".

Hendrix said the explosion sent the destroyed home flying from its foundation to crash down across the street. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal are investigating.

The identity of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released. Officials said the victim was a woman in her 60s.

