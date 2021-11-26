ajc logo
Woman killed, man critically injured in Macon house fire

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Authorities say a house fire claimed the life of a woman in Macon

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A house fire has claimed the life of a woman in Macon.

The Thanksgiving night blaze also left a man in critical condition, WMAZ-TV reported.

Bibb County sheriff's deputies and firefighters were sent to the home late Thursday night, just before midnight, the sheriff's office said.

Killed by the fire was Melissa Wellham, 49, who sustained burns and smoke inhalation.

Jerry Gilleland, 42, was flown to a burn center in Augusta, where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

