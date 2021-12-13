ajc logo
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Savannah

3 hours ago
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in coastal Georgia

POOLER, Ga. (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in coastal Georgia.

The collision happened early Sunday morning in the city just west of Savannah, the Pooler Police Department said. Police say they found a female dead shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday on Pine Barren Road.

Police are searching for a gold or silver vehicle with damage to its front end and missing windshield wipers, WTOC-TV reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them.

