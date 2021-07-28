Woman is found shot to death in park in the Atlanta suburbs

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police are seeking leads after a woman was found shot to death at a park in the Atlanta suburbs.
The woman’s body was found around dawn Wednesday at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain, Gwinnett County police Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911, Valle said.
The victim, who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 35, was found in a grassy field with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police didn't have much to go on early Wednesday. Investigators didn't have any suspects or leads, Valle told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police were trying to determine the woman’s identity. She had two tattoos on her neck — a cross with the date of 8-16-07 on the right side of her neck; and a tattoo that said “Faith makes all possible” on the left.