Woman hospitalized, granddaughter drowns on fishing trip

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia woman remains in critical condition, two days after she was injured and her granddaughter drowned while they were fishing on a lake

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman remained in critical condition Monday, two days after she was injured and her granddaughter drowned while they were fishing on a lake.

Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff's Office said Stephanie Walker, 40, was in Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, WRBL-TV reported.

Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead Saturday at West Point Lake, which is near the Alabama state line.

Smith said Walker and Prather were new to the area and had recently relocated to LaGrange from a surrounding area.

Smith said authorities believe one of the victims entered the water and was overcome by the depth of the lake. The other victim tried to assist and also became overwhelmed. Walker’s partner said he had left briefly when the incident occurred on the fishing trip. He called for help.

Smith said emergency responders went to the lake Saturday afternoon. Walker was recovered first and taken to the hospital.

Prather's body was found hours later after a Columbus Fire Department dive team got involved in the search.

No foul play is suspected and there is no ongoing investigation, Smith said.

