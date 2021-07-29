Woman found slain in park outside of Atlanta is identified

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park outside Atlanta as 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia.
Her body was found around dawn Wednesday at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Someone in the park discovered her body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.
Investigators did not immediately know who the woman and shared details about her tattoos in hopes of identifying her. Lang’s relatives saw information about the case and pictures of Lang’s tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement, Gwinnett County police said.
The motive for the killing is still unknown, Gwinnett police Officer Hideshi Valle said in Thursday's statement. No arrests have been made.