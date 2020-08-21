Woman found dead in SUV in Georgia weeks after going missing

A passerby glimpsed a reflection from Rosa Welch's Jeep Cherokee on Monday east of Americus and called sheriff's deputies, WALB-TV reports. Deputies believe the 30-year-old Welch ran off the road and hit a tree on July 6, the day she was reported missing.

Sumter County Chief Deputy Eric Bryant said the vehicle was found 100 yards (90 meters) or more off the roadway. The SUV was not visible from the road, and searchers on the ground and in a plane didn't find it.