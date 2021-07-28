ajc logo
Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta's most popular parks, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta's most popular parks, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

Atlanta police say a woman who was walking her dog in one of the city's most popular parks has been stabbed to death

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks.

Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of the woman crossing a rainbow-painted crosswalk near the park in the city's Midtown neighborhood. They did not immediately release any information about a possible suspect.

Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Investigators were working to retrace the victim's steps, Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

This photo shows a memorial at the Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
This photo shows a memorial at the Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

