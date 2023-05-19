Woman charged in death of boy found in Indiana suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue

Dawn Coleman's attorney, Ryan Bower, filed the venue change request on her behalf Monday. He contends the Shreveport, Louisiana, woman would not receive a fair trial in southern Indiana's Washington County due to public hostility against her, outrage over the boy's death and media coverage, WTHR-TV reported.

A hearing is set for June 1 on the change of venue request for Coleman, who was arrested in San Francisco in October in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. She's charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.